Sergio Aguero Reveals He Could Leave Man City for Independiente in 2019

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero has revealed he could leave Manchester City when his current contract expires in 2019 to rejoin boyhood club Independiente.

Per Zinny Boswell of Sky Sports, the 29-year-old said it has always been his plan to return to the Argentinian outfit, but there is an option for him to extend his deal by another year at City:

"It came out that Milan and Real Madrid wanted me and—I don't know where I read it—but they said, 'They just spoiled Independiente's dream.' But the idea was always to go back to Independiente when my contract with City runs out in 2019.

"I have an option to extend one more year with City where it's the priority but it's always an option. The idea is to go back. Now, I'm doing very well and hopefully we can win the cup [title], but it's not easy."

Aguero joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for £35 million and recently became the club's all-time record goalscorer when he passed Eric Brook's 78-year benchmark of 177 goals.

He has faced some competition for his place in 2017 from new signing Gabriel Jesus but has proved in the 2017-18 campaign that he remains one of the most lethal strikers in Europe.

Along with Harry Kane, Aguero heads the Premier League's top scorers' table after 11 rounds of action, having netted eight times in eight appearances this season, per WhoScored.com.

The Argentina international does not turn 30 until June and is still in the prime of his career. It is likely all involved with City would be eager to see him remain past 2019.

However, it is clear Aguero is eager to return to Independiente, the club where he made his first strides as a senior player having graduated from the youth ranks.

Furthermore, he could face even more competition for a starting role at the Etihad Stadium in the future, as City remain heavily linked with Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, per James Robson in the Manchester Evening News.

Should the Chilean move to City in January or next summer, Aguero's first-team place would not be guaranteed, a state of affairs likely to irk a player who has been so consistently brilliant for the club since 2011.