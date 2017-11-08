Vontae Davis Reportedly Needs Season-Ending Surgery to Fix Groin Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis reportedly needs season-ending surgery on his injured groin after consulting with independent physicians.

Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star reported the news.

Davis, 29, sounded off on Colts coach Chuck Pagano and the organization Wednesday after not traveling with the team for its game against the Houston Texans last week.

"I've been here six years," Davis told reporters. "We've had similar situations where I played hurt. These things happen. And I never got confronted and (no one) said, 'Your play has slipped.' Nothing. I was playing at a level that was acceptable.

"But now, my play slips and this? They should have come to me way earlier and said, 'Vontae, you're not yourself. You're not playing well.' I told the trainers my groin was not responding."

Davis said Pagano not informing him of the benching initially rubbed him the wrong way.

"It should be more about the respect. I'm a professional," Davis said. "I've been in (the league) long enough. When I look at the situation, I feel like there was no respect. Knowing Chuck, I figured it would come from him. It really bothered me."

If he does undergo season-ending surgery, it may be the last game Davis plays for the Colts. The veteran corner is an unrestricted free agent in 2018 and seems unlikely to return based on his seemingly contentious relationship with the coaching staff.

Davis went to two Pro Bowls in six seasons in Indianapolis.