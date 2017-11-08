Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Mouctar Diakhaby, Eliaquim Mangala Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Manchester City could use Eliaquim Mangala as part of an exchange for Lyon defender Mouctar Diakhaby in January.

Martin Blackburn of The Sun reported the Ligue 1 side want to capture Mangala, and City coach Pep Guardiola could use the France international to swoop for the 20-year-old defensive prodigy. Lyon pursued Mangala last summer, but City's failure to sign West Bromwich Albion centre-back Jonny Evans ensured the 26-year-old remained at the Etihad Stadium.

However, Guardiola's interest in Diakhaby could now trigger Mangala's exit, with the youngster potentially finding his way to the Premier League leaders.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Mangala has suffered a torrid time since signing for the Sky Blues from Porto in 2014, and he was sent out on loan to Valencia last season.

The defender failed to impress in La Liga and returned to his parent club at the start of the new campaign.

Mangala has seen his international career stall in the past 12 months, and he must find first-team football to reignite his ambitions of featuring at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The player was rated as one of the top prospects in Europe during his time in Portugal, but the Frenchman has failed to get to grips with the demands of English football.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Diakhaby is a work in progress, and Guardiola would give the youngster time to develop under his guidance.

The player has featured in only six games for Lyon in Ligue 1 and Europe this season, according to WhoScored.com, but would be an able deputy for Vincent Kompany, John Stones or Nicolas Otamendi.

Diakhaby is geared towards playing a passing game, making him perfect as an addition to the City manager's plans.

Here is the defender in action:

City's defence has improved this season, but it appears Mangala is surplus to requirements, with Otamendi retaining his starting position.

The Argentina international showed fragility at times last season, but he has stayed ahead of Mangala in the pecking order at Eastlands.

Stones' development has improved since the summer, allowing Guardiola to target a youthful talent as Kompany recovers from recent injury.

Diakhaby appears well suited to City's wider needs, and his ambitions could allow Mangala the chance of the regular football he craves.