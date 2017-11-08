    Dick Advocaat to Leave Position as Netherlands HC After November Friendlies

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2017

    coach Dick Advocaat of Holland during a training session prior to the friendly match between Scotland and The Netherlands on November 07, 2017 at Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen, Scotland(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
    VI-Images/Getty Images

    Netherlands coach Dick Advocaat has revealed he is set to leave his position, ending his third spell in charge of the national side after November. 

    According to Sky Sports NewsAdvocaat confirmed he will depart after his team's upcoming friendlies, clearing the way for a change of manager.

    The Dutch are due to play friendlies in Scotland and Romania, with those matches ending the tenure of the veteran.

    According to Dutch broadcaster NOS (h/t Reuters via the Mail Online), the 70-year-old spoke about his impending departure as his side arrived in Scotland on Wednesday:

    "These are my last two games, after this I'm stopping."

    "I haven't said what I'm going to do therefore clubs do not know that I'm available or not. Let's get these two games out of the way and then we'll see what comes into my path. I'm doing the same as Louis van Gaal and never saying 'never'."

    Advocaat has carved an illustrious career as a coach, having managed at PSV Eindhoven, Rangers, Sunderland, Zenit Saint Petersburg and Fenerbahce.

    The Dutchman also previously took charge of the national teams for Belgium, South Korea, Russia and Serbia.

