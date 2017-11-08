    Report: Jerry Jones Hires Lawyer, Might Sue NFL over New Roger Goodell Contract

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2017

    Dallas Cowboys owner and general manger Jerry Jones walks onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
    Mark Tenally/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly has retained high-powered attorney David Boies in an attempt to block a contract extension for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

    Ken Belson of the New York Times reported Jones is threatening to sue the league and six owners over the potential extension. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Giants owner John Mara, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Steelers owner Art Rooney and Texans owner Robert McNair comprise the six-person committee in charge of handling negotiations.

    Jones has threatened to file a suit if Goodell's contract extension is not tabled by Friday.

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

