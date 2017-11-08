Report: Jerry Jones Hires Lawyer, Might Sue NFL over New Roger Goodell Contract

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly has retained high-powered attorney David Boies in an attempt to block a contract extension for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Ken Belson of the New York Times reported Jones is threatening to sue the league and six owners over the potential extension. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Giants owner John Mara, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Steelers owner Art Rooney and Texans owner Robert McNair comprise the six-person committee in charge of handling negotiations.

Jones has threatened to file a suit if Goodell's contract extension is not tabled by Friday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.