Jalen Ramsey Says He Called A.J. Green 'Soft and Weak' and Was 'Spitting Facts'

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey revealed some of the trash talk that led to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green punching him during Jacksonville's 23-7 Week 9 victory.

"I told Green he was soft and weak—which is true," Ramsey said Wednesday, per First Coast News' Brian Chojnacki. "I was out there spitting facts."

