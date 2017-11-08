    Jalen Ramsey Says He Called A.J. Green 'Soft and Weak' and Was 'Spitting Facts'

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2017

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 05: A.J. Green #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars discuss a play in the first half of their game at EverBank Field on November 5, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)
    Logan Bowles/Getty Images

    Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey revealed some of the trash talk that led to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green punching him during Jacksonville's 23-7 Week 9 victory. 

    "I told Green he was soft and weak—which is true," Ramsey said Wednesday, per First Coast News' Brian Chojnacki. "I was out there spitting facts."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

         

