The Shield vs. New Day Announced for WWE Survivor Series 2017

Another huge match was added to an already-stacked Survivor Series card Monday, as it was announced that The Shield will face The New Day.



The Shield laid down the challenge during the opening segment of Raw, which WWE shared on Twitter:

That elicited a response from the three members of The New Day:

WWE then confirmed the match is on:

The Shield reunited several weeks ago and was scheduled to have its return match against The Miz, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Cesaro and Kane at TLC, but when an illness knocked Roman Reigns out of the picture, Raw general manager Kurt Angle stepped in to replace him.

It was then announced on the Nov. 6 edition of Raw that Reigns would return the following week to join forces with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose once again.

Rollins and Ambrose main-evented the Nov. 6 episode of Raw against Cesaro and Sheamus in a match with the Raw Tag Team Championships on the line.

During the bout, The New Day appeared in the crowd and distracted the teams while cutting a promo. The Raw locker room emptied, which allowed Sheamus and Cesaro to take advantage of the chaos by beating Rollins and Ambrose to win back the Raw tag team titles.

That immediately led to speculation that The Shield would set its sights on The New Day to get revenge against the trio for its actions.

The whispers got louder when Big E made the most of an opportunity to take a shot at Reigns:

The Big Dog responded and increased the heat between the two groups in the process:

One of the biggest reasons The Shield disbanded in the first place was the fact that there was seemingly nobody left for it to face.

The group beat Evolution twice before Rollins shocked the wrestling world by hitting Ambrose and Reigns with a steel chair and joining The Authority.

Now that they are back together years later to face common enemies, there are new possibilities in place, and The New Day is at the top of the list.

As the longest-reigning tag champs in WWE history, the triumvirate of Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods present an ideal challenge to The Shield in what will be its first match back together as a unit.

In addition to its accomplishments, The New Day has put on some of the best matches of 2017 stemming from its lengthy and entertaining feud with The Usos.

The New Day developed an edge during that rivalry and built upon it when SmackDown put Raw under siege by leading the blue brand's attack.

While The New Day has primarily been a comedic act, its in-ring acumen is more than good enough to warrant being placed in a huge match against The Shield.

Although The Shield is set to enter the match as a fairly substantial favorite, simply putting on a strong match against the Hounds of Justice would go a long way toward further establishing The New Day as one of the best tag teams in WWE history.

