Lonzo Ball Says He Hasn't Spoken to LiAngelo, LaVar Since Brother's China Arrest

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball said Wednesday he hasn't talked with his father LaVar Ball, his brother LiAngelo Ball or any other members of his immediate family since LiAngelo was arrested in China for allegedly shoplifting.

Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com passed along comments Ball made about the incident involving his brother, who's a member of the UCLA basketball team overseas for the Bruins' game Friday night against Georgia Tech, following the Lakers' team shootaround.

"No, I haven't talked to any of them yet," he said. "I know they are all over there in China taking care of it, so I will talk to them when they get back."

ESPN's Arash Markazi‏ reported Ball, along with UCLA teammates Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, were released on bail early Wednesday after their Tuesday arrest.

Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports noted the three Bruins players could face prison sentences of between three and 10 years if "standard practices are applied" and they are convinced of the shoplifting charges.

William Nee of Amnesty International, who researches the Chinese court system, explained his view of the case to Wetzel and noted it could include negotiations with the United States.

"I would say they could be in quite a bit of trouble if they have solid proof that they shoplifted," he said. "However, part of it will depend on whether their lawyers, the university or the U.S. consulate can advocate and negotiate on their behalf."

Meanwhile, Markazi‏ provided remarks from LaVar, who said "it ain't that big a deal:"

LiAngelo is a freshman at UCLA, which is also where Lonzo attended college last year before making the NBA jump after one season and getting selected with second overall pick in the draft by the Lakers.

The Bruins are scheduled to return to L.A. following the game against the Yellow Jackets for a game against Central Arkansas at Pauley Pavilion next Wednesday. The status of the players involved in the shoplifting case is unknown.