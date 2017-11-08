Barcelona Transfer News: Nabil Fekir Tracked in Latest Rumours

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly tracking Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir, who is a "serious alternative" to Philippe Coutinho.

Technical secretary Robert Fernandez scouted Fekir during Lyon's 3-0 UEFA Europa League win over Everton at Goodison Park at the end of October.

Barcelona have also been following the 24-year-old for "some months," according to Xavi Hernandez at Marca.

Fekir has been in superb form this season, scoring 11 goals in 11 Ligue 1 games for Lyon, as well as contributing four assists, per WhoScored.com.

WhoScored.com also show how impressive Fekir has been in October:

The Frenchman also attracted headlines for his goal celebration during Sunday's 5-0 win over Saint-Etienne.

Fekir removed his shirt and held it aloft, in the same way Lionel Messi did during last season's Clasico win over Real Madrid, as shown by Canal Football Club:

The gesture saw supporters spill on to the pitch, briefly stopping the game, as tempers threatened to boil over.

However, Fekir said after the game that he did not regret his actions, per ESPN FC's Ian Holyman.

While Barca remain interested in signing Coutinho, Fekir may be a more attainable option as "Liverpool refuse to negotiate at all," per Hernandez.

However, Barcelona may also struggle to agree a deal for Fekir as Lyon owner Jean-Michel Aulas "still regrets letting them sign Umtiti for just 25 million euros in 2016."

Fekir, meanwhile, has said he would be interested in playing in either Spain or England, according to Le Parisien (h/t Get French Football News).

Barcelona have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season and currently top La Liga by four points from Valencia.

However, Ernesto Valverde's side are yet to wholly convince and have lacked creativity and inspiration from midfield, qualities Fekir could provide.

Although Coutinho still appears to be Barcelona's priority, signing him from Liverpool looks a difficult and expensive task, meaning Fekir may be a cheaper and more realistic option.