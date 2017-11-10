Belgium vs. Mexico: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule for 2017 Friendly

Thanassis Stavrakis/Associated Press

Belgium and Mexico continue their preparations for the FIFA 2018 World Cup finals with a friendly in Brussels on Friday night.

The hosts made light work of qualification, topping Group H by nine points from Greece after securing nine wins from 10 games with 43 goals scored along the way.

Mexico booked their spot in next summer's finals in Russia by finishing top of the CONCACAF table with 21 points from 10 games.

Here is how you can watch the international friendly:

Date: Friday, November 10

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels

Live Stream: fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: Univision Deportes (U.S.)

Preview

Belgium have a star-studded squad packed with players in top form, such as Kevin De Bruyne, Dries Mertens and Eden Hazard.

However, Roberto Martinez will be without Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld due to a hamstring injury, per Jeremy Wilson at the Telegraph:

The full squad is provided by Belgium's official Twitter account:

The strength in depth of Belgium's squad, coupled with their impressive qualifying campaign, means they will be one of the favourites going into the tournament next year.

In De Bruyne they also have the best player in the Premier League this season, according to ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith:

Meanwhile, Opta highlighted how effective Mertens has been for Napoli this season:

Mexico should provide tough opposition, and their squad is provided by ESPN FC's Tom Marshall:

The visitors will likely look to hit Belgium on the counter, and with Javier Hernandez expected to feature in attack they will provide a threat.

However, El Tri do have other dangerous players, notably Carlos Vela and Giovani dos Santos, although youngster Hirving Lozano is also pushing for a place.

Opta showed just how impressive he has been in the Eredivisie already this season with PSV Eindhoven:

As such, there may well be goals in this game, but with home advantage and a strong squad, Belgium will be favourites to continue their winning streak on Friday.