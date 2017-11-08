    Manchester City Announce Record Revenues of £473.4 Million

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2017

    Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    Premier League leaders Manchester City have announced record revenues of £473.4 million, with the Sky Blues continuing to build a successful and profitable club.

    According to Jonathan Smith of ESPN, City have now registered a profit for a third year in a row.

    The club's annual statement show profits have slipped by £20.5 million from the previous year, but City said this is because of an extended reporting period.

    Per Smith, City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak was delighted with the latest financial results:

    "This report is about making sure our fans and our partners can see the true detailed status of every aspect of the club."

    "What hopefully comes across is that the football organisation and off-field business have the right symmetry and balance to allow us to continue to further strengthen and grow."

    City invested heavily in their squad during the summer, and manager Pep Guardiola has propelled his team to the summit of the division after a series of brilliant performances.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      How Ederson Was Built to Star for Man City

      Andy Brassell
      via Bleacher Report
      Manchester City logo
      Manchester City

      Pep Given Green Light to Keep Spending Next Summer

      via men
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Mourinho Targets Barca Lynchpin Umtiti

      Gill Clark
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Kane Fit for Spurs' Trip to Arsenal

      Eurosport Asia
      via Eurosport Asia