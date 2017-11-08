Manchester United Transfer News: Samuel Umtiti Wanted Amid Latest Rumours

fotopress/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to bring Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti to Old Trafford.

The defender has a release clause of £53 million, and Mourinho feels it is well below his current value.

Mourinho wants to sign a new centre-back to partner Eric Bailly in the heart of his defence, per Alex Richards at The Mirror.

The United boss has not been convinced by either summer signing Victor Lindelof or Chris Smalling and has also given up on his attempts to bring in Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Lindelof has yet to start for United in the Premier League this season and has made only two substitute appearances, per WhoScored.com.

The 23-year-old came in for criticism after United's 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town in October.

The Swede came on as a first-half substitute for the injured Phil Jones but looked rusty and had a game to forget, per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson:

Smalling, meanwhile, has recently lost his place in the England squad, as explained by The Guardian's Daniel Taylor:

In stark contrast, Umtiti has become a key figure for Barcelona. Only Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Sergio Busquets have played more minutes for the club during the campaign, per Barcelona's official Twitter account:

Barca have the best defensive record in La Liga this season, having conceded just four goals in 11 games and just one in four Champions League fixtures.

The France international may only be 23, but he already looks the complete package. He is powerful, quick, excellent in possession and also reads the game well.

Umtiti already looks to be a mainstay in the middle of the Barcelona defence, particularly with Gerard Pique set to turn 31 next year and approaching the end of his career.

Tempting Umtiti away from Barcelona may therefore prove difficult, but the club may need to renegotiate his current deal and raise his release clause to ward off potential admirers.