    Texas A&M Holds Lottery for Chance to Pay $100K to Stay in Hotel

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2017

    A squadron of F16's fly over Kyle Field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Mississippi State and Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
    Sam Craft/Associated Press

    Texas A&M auctioned off rooms for its Hotel and Conference Center, across the street from Kyle Field, Tuesday, with starting bids for the rooms ranging from $125,000 to $475,000, per Tamuhotelandconferencecenter.com.

    According to Bill Chappell of NPR, "The Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center isn't fully built yet. But for months now, the school has been calling for supporters to pay from $5,000 to $10,000 in deposits, to get a chance at a 10-year option to reserve one of the hotel's 250 rooms and suites."

                  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

