Texas A&M Holds Lottery for Chance to Pay $100K to Stay in Hotel

Texas A&M auctioned off rooms for its Hotel and Conference Center, across the street from Kyle Field, Tuesday, with starting bids for the rooms ranging from $125,000 to $475,000, per Tamuhotelandconferencecenter.com.

According to Bill Chappell of NPR, "The Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center isn't fully built yet. But for months now, the school has been calling for supporters to pay from $5,000 to $10,000 in deposits, to get a chance at a 10-year option to reserve one of the hotel's 250 rooms and suites."

