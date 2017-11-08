    Barcelona Transfer News: Sergi Roberto Reportedly Nearing New Contract

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2017

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 21: Sergi Roberto of FC Barcelona plays the ball during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Malaga at Camp Nou on October 21, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
    Alex Caparros/Getty Images

    Sergi Roberto is reportedly in talks with Barcelona over signing a new deal at the Camp Nou and is hopeful of reaching an agreement soon.

    According to Moises Llorens in AS, the versatile 25-year-old is considered by the Barca coaching staff as "indispensable," meaning both parties are keen for him to pen new terms "before the matter becomes a soap opera."

    However, there is a sticking point over "the player's fixed income," added Llorens, with the club eager for the terms of Roberto's new deal to be based on variables. 

    Spaniard Roberto was widely reported as a target for Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

    According to Sport, he was demoralised by Barca's signing of Paulinho and considered departing the Camp Nou, with Juventus and AC Milan also said to be interested in him.

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Jose Paulo Bezerra Maciel Junior, Paulinho, of FC Barcelona reacts during the La Liga 2017-18 match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at Camp Nou on November 04 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty
    Power Sport Images/Getty Images

    However, he remained with the Catalan giants and has made a fine start to the 2017-18 campaign.

    Roberto is sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered in the UEFA Champions League clash with Olympiakos on October 31.

    Before picking up the knock, though, he had appeared in nine of Barca's first 10 La Liga matches of the term and all four of their Champions League clashes, per WhoScored.com.

    As noted by Llorens, Roberto's deal expires in 2019 and includes an affordable release clause of €40 million.

    He is a valuable player given his ability to operate as a right-back or in a number of different midfield roles, and as a La Masia graduate, his ongoing commitment to Barca will be widely welcomed assuming he does sign new terms. 

