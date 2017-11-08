Bobby Portis Says He Still Hasn't Spoken to Nikola Mirotic After Fight

Uncredited/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls power forward Bobby Portis said Tuesday he hasn't spoken with teammate Nikola Mirotic following a fight last month that left Mirotic with multiple injuries and led Portis to receive an eight-game suspension, which just concluded.

Portis, who played 24 minutes in a 119-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors in his season debut Tuesday night, confirmed there still hasn't been a conversation.

"I just let bygones be bygones with that," he told reporters. "I can't control that. Only thing I can control is myself at this point. I'm not worried about who goes, who stays. Only thing I'm worried about is coming in trying to play at the highest level possible. I'm living my dream right now. This is my dream. I've always wanted to play in the NBA. I'm here, and that's all I want to do at this point."

Mirotic suffered a concussion and facial fractures during the Oct. 17 practice brawl. Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg said last week the forward had advanced through the NBA's concussion protocol but remained out of impact practice sessions due to face soreness, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

Meanwhile, it's unclear whether the forwards will be able to coexist on the same roster.

Vincent Goodwill of NBCSportsChicago.com reported Mirotic "prefers" a trade from the Bulls and is willing to waive his no-trade clause to make a deal happen once he's eligible to get moved in mid-January. A source described it as a "one of them has to go" situation.

Portis didn't appear phased by the lingering issues Tuesday as he tallied 21 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

"I was ready during warm-ups," he told reporters afterward. "I didn't even sleep last night like I told the guys before. I was just really giddy before the game. I got my dream took away from me for three weeks. I don't want to get my dream [taken] away from me anymore."

Portis and the Bulls return home to face the Indiana Pacers at the United Center on Friday night. There's still no definitive timetable for Mirotic's return to game action.