Barcelona Transfer News: Arda Turan to Galatasaray Deal Amid Latest Rumours

Barcelona are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Galatasaray that would see Arda Turan move to the Turkish giants on loan in January.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik (via Sport), the 30-year-old is not in Barca manager Ernesto Valverde's plans, and the Blaugrana have a deal in principle for him to move to Galatasaray on loan with an option to buy.

The report added Turan himself now has to agree to the move for the €1.5 million loan deal to go through.

Turkey international Turan started his career at Gala, making his senior debut for the club in 2005 after graduating from the youth ranks and winning a league title with the Istanbul outfit in 2007-08.

He then played a crucial role in Atletico Madrid's remarkable 2013-14 La Liga title win, before earning a €34 million to the Camp Nou in 2015.

However, Turan has largely flopped at Barca, never managing to nail down a first-team spot and spending most of his time at the club as a fringe player.

Last term he returned three La Liga goals and three assists in 18 appearances—four of them from the bench—under manager Luis Enrique, per WhoScored.com.

Three months into the 2017-18 campaign and Turan has yet to be given a minute of action by new boss Valverde.

It is clear he has no future with the Catalan giants, and there was talk he would return to Galatasaray in the summer:

The deal never went through, but Turan looks set to finally be moved on from Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Although the report indicates it will only be a loan move initially, it seems unlikely Turan will then return to the Camp Nou despite being contracted to the club to 2020.