Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Reportedly Looking into Antonio Conte Rift Talk

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly investigating a potential rift between Blues manager Antonio Conte and his players after David Luiz was dropped for Sunday's defeat of Manchester United.

According to the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel, the Russian billionaire is concerned there is "a growing problem" between the Italian and his squad, and he is already making enquiries on the matter.

Mokbel added Abramovich plans to be more involved with the running of the club after the recent departure of former technical director Michael Emenalo.

There have been rumblings that all is not well at Stamford Bridge since the start of the season, with various reports suggesting the manager has fallen out with the top brass at the club and his players feel overworked, per Matt Hughes in The Times.

Last season's top scorer, Diego Costa, was unceremoniously forced out of the club by Conte over the summer, and Luiz reportedly was sidelined for the United clash after questioning the manager's tactics, per Hughes:



The decision to drop the Brazilian defender worked, as his replacement, Andreas Christensen, was excellent in a 1-0 win for the defending champions over United in the Premier League.

Following the result, Conte queried Luiz's future at the club, per BBC Sport: "I don't know. Christensen is the present and the future for Chelsea."

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Division between manager and players is what led to Jose Mourinho's departure as Chelsea boss in 2015 after the Blues had made a dreadful start to their title defence, per Jason Burt, Sam Wallace and Matt Law of The Telegraph.

Mokbel explained Abramovich fears the same happening again with Conte, hence his investigation.

Chelsea's victory against United moved them to within just a point of the second-placed Red Devils in the Premier League table.

But they remain on the back foot as they attempt to defend their title as Manchester City are nine points clear of them in first.

Chelsea have the ability to catch the Sky Blues if they can string together a run of wins, but a poor dressing room atmosphere could make that almost impossible.