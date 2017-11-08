    PSG Reportedly Set to Sell Angel Di Maria, Lucas Moura in January Amid FFP Fears

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2017

    Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Angel Di Maria (L) vies for the ball with Anderlecht's Senegalese defender Serigne Mbodji during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Anderlecht (RSCA) on October 31, 2017, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. / AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE SIMON (Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)
    CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly planning to sell Angel Di Maria and Lucas Moura in the January transfer window in a bid to raise at least some of the £70 million they are expected to need to comply with Financial Fair Play rules. 

    According to the MailOnline's Simon Jones, the French giants are keen to attract interest for the pair from Premier League clubs, who will pay the biggest transfer fees.

    However, playmaker Di Maria's failed spell at Manchester United could put English clubs off the Argentinian, while Lucas' lack of recent progress could prove a stumbling block as well, added Jones.

    ANGERS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 4: Lucas Moura of PSG sits on the bench during the French Ligue 1 match between Angers SCO and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at Stade Raymond Kopa on November 4, 2017 in Angers, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    UEFA announced back in September it was investigating PSG's activity in the summer transfer window—which included the £198 million signing of Neymar and complex £167 million loan-to-buy deal for Kylian Mbappe—amid FFP concerns, per David Conn in the Guardian.

    Mbappe and Neymar's arrivals have left Di Maria, 29, and Brazilian Lucas on the fringes of Unai Emery's PSG first team, with the latter yet to start in Ligue 1 this season.

    Di Maria has started six of PSG's 12 French top-flight matches so far in the 2017-18 campaign. But he is in the shadow of Neymar and Mbappe in PSG's attack and is no longer the talisman he once was.

    Le Parisien (via French football writer Jonathan Johnson) previously reported there is interest in the former Real Madrid star from Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan:

    If PSG cannot drum up interest from the Premier League there will clearly be other suitors as Di Maria remains a very talented player.

    However, should PSG have to sell Di Maria and Lucas to clubs outside the Premier League, they will likely have to look elsewhere to raise further funds to reach their £70 million target.

    Per Jones, the Paris outfit may have to rely on attracting new sponsorship deals and increased television revenue if English clubs do not come to their rescue in the new year. 

