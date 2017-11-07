Sports World Mourns Death of Roy Halladay After Plane Crash

Sports World Mourns Death of Roy Halladay After Plane CrashNovember 7, 2017
Former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies ace Roy Halladay died Tuesday in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico, according to ESPN.com.
The Phillies shared a statement about the death of the two-time Cy Young Award winner:
Phillies @Phillies
Phillies statement on the sudden & tragic passing of Roy Halladay: https://t.co/gGhv7JUKv02017-11-7 21:19:29
The team was joined by its Philadelphia brethren in offering prayers to Halladay's family:
Philadelphia Flyers @NHLFlyers
We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Roy Halladay. We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family & loved ones. https://t.co/IH76mnQ1S52017-11-7 21:39:29
Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles
The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of Phillies icon Roy Halladay. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/hyonhmVntj2017-11-7 21:23:07
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
The 76ers organization is saddened to learn of the passing of Philadelphia Phillies great Roy Halladay. We extend our sincere condolences to his loved ones and our friends within the Phillies organization during this difficult time.2017-11-7 21:34:59
A number of athletes also eulogized Halladay on social media:
Roy Oswalt @royoswalt44net
Heart is broken to hear about Roy Halladay .great friend, teammate, father and husband. One of the best teammates ever! You will be missed !2017-11-7 21:36:57
Dallas Keuchel @kidkeuchy
Rest In Peace Doc Halladay. One of the best to ever do it. You will be missed.2017-11-7 21:35:43
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
RIP to Roy Halladay. When I played baseball, I always wanted to pitch like “Doc”.2017-11-7 21:36:39
dan haren @ithrow88
I wanted to be Roy Halladay. I’m heartbroken, rest easy Doc.2017-11-7 21:18:55
Mike Trout @MikeTrout
In shock over the terrible news about Roy Halladay... a pitcher I grew up admiring & rooting for. Praying for his family & friends. #RIPDoc2017-11-7 21:40:39
Halladay won 203 games as a starter and reached the All-Star Game on eight occasions. He was one of the best pitchers of the 2000s.
His 65.3 WAR between 2001 and 2012 ranks first among qualified pitchers, according to FanGraphs. His 3.12 FIP was also fourth-best among qualified starters during that span.
Most memorably, Halladay threw a no-hitter in Game 1 of the 2010 National League Division Series against the Cincinnati Reds. It was only the second no-hitter in MLB postseason history. Many remembered Halladay's dominant performance on the mound that night:
Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal
Oct. 6, 2010. Halladay’s no-hitter vs. the Reds in the Division Series. It was an honor to be at Citizens Bank Park that night. https://t.co/KKtwbNNL0k2017-11-7 21:37:00
Adam Amin @adamamin
The man was far more than a ballplayer. But one of my favorite baseball memories is watching Halladay throw a no-hitter in the 2010 NLDS.2017-11-7 21:20:56
Baseball Hall ⚾ @baseballhall
Roy Halladay's cap and ball from his 2010 perfect game. His legacy lives on in Cooperstown. Rest in peace, Doc. https://t.co/PqASdhK8bf2017-11-7 21:49:26
Chris Johnston @reporterchris
Game 1 of 2010 Stanley Cup final at United Centre: A distracted press box couldn’t help but watch Roy Halladay finish off his perfect game.2017-11-7 21:40:05
Halladay retired in December 2013 after signing a one-day contract with the Blue Jays to bring his MLB career full circle.
Halladay will be eligible for enshrinement in the Baseball Hall of Fame beginning in 2019.