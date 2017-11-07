Sports World Mourns Death of Roy Halladay After Plane Crash

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies ace Roy Halladay died Tuesday in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico, according to ESPN.com.

The Phillies shared a statement about the death of the two-time Cy Young Award winner:

The team was joined by its Philadelphia brethren in offering prayers to Halladay's family:

A number of athletes also eulogized Halladay on social media:

Halladay won 203 games as a starter and reached the All-Star Game on eight occasions. He was one of the best pitchers of the 2000s.

His 65.3 WAR between 2001 and 2012 ranks first among qualified pitchers, according to FanGraphs. His 3.12 FIP was also fourth-best among qualified starters during that span.

Most memorably, Halladay threw a no-hitter in Game 1 of the 2010 National League Division Series against the Cincinnati Reds. It was only the second no-hitter in MLB postseason history. Many remembered Halladay's dominant performance on the mound that night:

Halladay retired in December 2013 after signing a one-day contract with the Blue Jays to bring his MLB career full circle.

Halladay will be eligible for enshrinement in the Baseball Hall of Fame beginning in 2019.