Holton Hill Reportedly Suspended by Texas for Violating Team Rule

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns suspended cornerback Holton Hill for the remainder of the 2017 season Tuesday for violating a team rule, according to college football insider Brett McMurphy.

Hill is a junior defensive back from Houston who has registered two interceptions this season.

Per Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman, Texas confirmed the suspension in a statement, adding that Hill will continue to practice with the team.

In addition to his two interceptions, Hill is second on the team with 51 total tackles, and he has six pass deflections and two pick-sixes.

Hill struggled last season as a sophomore with 22 total tackles and no interceptions in five games before developing into one of new head coach Tom Herman's top defensive players.

In place of Hill, junior Davante Davis and freshman Josh Thompson are candidates to start at cornerback across from Kris Boyd.

The 4-5 Longhorns will host the 1-8 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.