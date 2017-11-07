    Holton Hill Reportedly Suspended by Texas for Violating Team Rule

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2017

    AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: Holton Hill #5 of the Texas Longhorns intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    The Texas Longhorns suspended cornerback Holton Hill for the remainder of the 2017 season Tuesday for violating a team rule, according to college football insider Brett McMurphy.

    Hill is a junior defensive back from Houston who has registered two interceptions this season.

    Per Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman, Texas confirmed the suspension in a statement, adding that Hill will continue to practice with the team.

    In addition to his two interceptions, Hill is second on the team with 51 total tackles, and he has six pass deflections and two pick-sixes.

    Hill struggled last season as a sophomore with 22 total tackles and no interceptions in five games before developing into one of new head coach Tom Herman's top defensive players.

    In place of Hill, junior Davante Davis and freshman Josh Thompson are candidates to start at cornerback across from Kris Boyd.

    The 4-5 Longhorns will host the 1-8 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

