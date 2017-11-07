    Barcelona Transfer News: Lincoln Price Tag Set Amid Real Madrid Rumours

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2017

    Lincoln (L) of Brazil runs along with his teammate to celebrate a goal against Spain during their group stage football match in the FIFA U-17 World Cup played at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on October 7, 2017. The FIFA U-17 Football World Cup is taking place in India from October 6 to 28. / AFP PHOTO / Manjunath KIRAN (Photo credit should read MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP/Getty Images)
    MANJUNATH KIRAN/Getty Images

    Flamengo have reportedly told La Liga rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid they'll have to spend at least €30 million to land highly touted forward Lincoln.

    According to Madrid-based daily Marca (via Calciomercato's Jean-Luca Mascaro), the two Spanish giants will once again go head-to-head for Brazil's latest attacking sensation, after the two also battled it out for his team-mate Vinicius Jr.

    Los Blancos beat their rivals to his signature, and the good relations between Flamengo and Real could give them the upper hand, per the report.

    Lincoln (L) of Brazil is challenged by Mamadi Fofana of Mali during their third place FIFA U-17 World Cup football match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan stadium in Kolkata on October 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Dibyangshu SARKAR (Photo credi
    DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

    Both Lincoln and Vinicius jr. made this year's Guardian Next Generation list, an annual article on the sport's top young talents.

    The latter is widely regarded as the brighter prospect of the two―explaining why Real paid almost £40 million for his services at a time when he had played less than 350 minutes as a professional, per the Guardian's Barney Ronay―but Lincoln isn't that far behind.

    The two played alongside each other at the under-17 South American championship where Lincoln stood out for his powerful style of play, which proved a perfect complement to Vinicius Jr's mobility and all-action approach.

    Here's a look at some of Lincoln's highlights:

    The 16-year-old has tantalising physical tools, combining great strength and a powerful build with good speed. He's a natural finisher and a good header of the ball, and despite his young age, he has displayed solid vision and feel for the game.

    His contributions on the senior level have been limited, and a €30 million asking price would seem absurd under normal circumstances. Flamengo just received a lot more for another teenager with limited experience, however―the market has been set, and the Brazilians can hold out for a large fee if they want.

    Vinicius Jr. had a better track record in the youth leagues and with the Under-17 squad, while Lincoln appears in need of a lot more seasoning. At this point in time, he seems more likely to stay in Brazil and continue his development, while Barcelona and Real keep their eye on him and pull the trigger when he appears ready.

