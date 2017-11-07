Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Christian Pulisic and Julian Weigl

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid could target Borussia Dortmund starlets Christian Pulisic and Julian Weigl as they attempt to catch Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

El Gol Digital (h/t Stuart Ballard of the Daily Express) reported Los Blancos want the burgeoning talents to supplement their faltering superstars, with Barca streaking ahead of the Spanish and European champions. Real are prepared to sell Lucas Vazquez and Marcos Llorente to BVB in order to trigger a deal with the Bundesliga giants.

Pulisic is the great young hope of American soccer, and the 19-year-old has consistently improved since his debut in Germany in 2016.

TF-Images/Getty Images

The teenager was disappointed as the United States missed out on qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals, but he remains one of the biggest youth talents on the planet.

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has recommended Bayern Munich move for the American when they consider replacements for Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Speaking to Sky (h/t Moritz Leihkamm of Bild via Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN), Matthaus said Bayern "must put out feelers" in order to tempt the youngster to the Bundesliga champions.

Pulisic has started nine times in the Bundesliga this season, scoring twice and providing one assist, according to WhoScored.com.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Weigl joined Dortmund in 2015 from 1860 Munich and has since made his full debut for Germany.

The 22-year-old is mature beyond his years, and La Liga will suit the stylistic qualities he brings to a team.

Weigl is comfortable in a deep-lying midfield role but can push up when required to support attacking team-mates.

Here is the player in action:

Both youngsters have big futures ahead of them, but a January switch could be counterproductive for each talent.

The pair would likely sit on Real's bench for the rest of the season, and their development would be more concrete at BVB.

Los Blancos have to find a solution to the malaise currently engulfing their trophy chase, but Pulisic and Weigl need further time before the step up to a club like Real.