Tony Dungy: Jim Irsay Says Andrew Luck's Shoulder Injury Is 'Inside His Head'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy said Monday that Colts owner Jim Irsay suggested Andrew Luck's shoulder injury was impacting the quarterback mentally.

According to ESPN.com, Dungy said the following during Dan Patrick's radio show on the Audience Network: "I don't know what's going on there, I really don't. Is he going to play? Jim Irsay made a comment about six weeks ago, 'You know, it's inside his head now.'"

Dungy added that Irsay made the comment Oct. 8 when they spoke leading up to Peyton Manning's jersey retirement.

The Colts placed Luck on injured reserve last week, ending his season.

Luck began the 2017 campaign on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in January.

After participating in some practices, the Colts made the decision to shut Luck down and place him on IR rather than allow him to play this season.

When asked about the possibility that Luck's injury could be career-ending, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said there had been no such discussion, according to ESPN.com's Mike Wells.

Luck was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons before injuries limited him to seven games in 2015.

He bounced back last season to throw for 4,240 yards, 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions to go along with 341 rushing yards and two more scores.

The 28-year-old No. 1 overall pick out of Stanford in 2012 has produced at an elite level when healthy, but injuries have been a significant issue in recent years.

Indianapolis is 3-6 without Luck this season, and Jacoby Brissett has established himself as the starter in Luck's absence.