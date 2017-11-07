Chelsea Transfer News: No New Andrea Belotti Approaches After Summer Rumours

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Torino president Urbano Cairo has revealed there have been no new approaches for star striker Andrea Belotti, who was linked with a host of clubs during the summer, including Chelsea, Manchester United, AC Milan and Manchester City.

Appearing on the Tiki Taka radio show (via Ben Gladwell of ESPN FC), Cairo mainly addressed the links with Milan, which were strongest during the summer:

"Since the season started, we've not spoken with anybody [about Belotti].

"His objective is to do really well here and we've never discussed the transfer market.

"Belotti is happy at the Granata and, with all respect for Milan, is pleased to be here with us."

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Calciomercato provided a list of clubs that were reportedly interested in the Italy international. Most of those clubs ended up adding star strikers like Alvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku.

Belotti was one of Serie A's top breakout performers last season, bagging an impressive 26 goals for Torino. He stood out for his remarkable athleticism and vision, as well as his uncanny ability to finish chances.

Per Scouted Football, he found success against the majority of clubs he faced:

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Injuries have limited the 23-year-old in the 2017-18 campaign, but when healthy, he's been excellent for the Granata. While he's only bagged three Serie A goals so far, his movement and the constant threat he brings have opened acres of space for his team-mates.

Per Gladwell, his contract includes a release clause of €100 million―only valid for foreign clubs―and Milan are unlikely to spend such a fee, or anything close to it. The Rossoneri have gotten surprisingly good production from academy product Patrick Cutrone, who now profiles as their striker of the future.

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Chelsea also don't need a top option at this point, as Morata has made an excellent start to life in the Premier League and Michy Batshuayi continues to flash tremendous upside in a backup role.

The Blues are expected to invest in January but are more likely to add to their depth in other areas―most notably out wide and the full-back position. Central midfield could also use some attention, and with so many needs, spending big on another striker makes little sense.

Belotti is a special talent, however, blessed with the kind of athletic gifts that should make him a good fit wherever he goes. A move to Milan makes the most sense―he's a lifelong fan of the club―although the release clause will give Premier League clubs an edge in negotiations.