Laurent Koscielny to Retire from France National Team After 2018 World Cup

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny will retire from international football with France after the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Per Goal's Chris Wheatley, he announced the news himself on Tuesday:

The 32-year-old has been a regular part of the French setup since 2011, but he's been mostly relegated to a bench role of late. Les Bleus have a host of talented young defenders, including Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti, Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano and Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe.

At club level, Koscielny has started the bulk of Arsenal's Premier League matches this season, generally standing out as the team's top centre-back. He's had some issues with injuries, however, missing time with a knock to his Achilles tendon.

By stepping away from the French national team, Koscielny could use the international breaks to rest, rather than battle for minutes against a whole host of younger, hungrier players eager to represent their country.

As shared by sports writer Mohammed Ali, he's not the only one who will call it quits on his Les Bleus career after the World Cup:

France will enter the tournament in Russia among the favourites to win after their run to the final of UEFA Euro 2016 and narrow defeat against Portugal.