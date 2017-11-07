Manchester United Transfer News: Patrik Schick Talks Real Madrid, Barcelona Move

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Patrik Schick has spoken of his ambition to move from Roma to an elite club at some point in his career, and he named Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona among his hopeful destinations.

He told Reporter Magazin (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"Money? I take it as motivation, and I hope that in a few years I can move to an even bigger club where logically I'll be paid even more—that motivation has always helped me a lot.

"It's not really possible to move much higher [than Roma] but there are a few clubs...let's say Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United."

The 21-year-old arrived in Roma over the summer amid links with Chelsea, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, per Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano.

It was Juventus who seemingly won the race for his signature, and Schick was initially to join from Sampdoria after the two clubs agreed on a €25 million fee, but the deal fell through amid concerns over a heart condition that arose after the player took part in a medical.

He started just 14 of his 32 Serie A appearances last year, but the centre-forward took full advantage of the opportunities he was given, as Squawka Football demonstrated:

The Czech Republic international also grabbed a brace against Cagliari in the Coppa Italia, taking his tally for the campaign to 13 in all competitions.

Per ESPN FC's James Horncastle, the youngster's combination of size and technical ability has already seen him likened Zlatan Ibramhimovic and Marco van Basten.

His magnificent goal against Crotone last year also drew inevitable comparisons with another footballing legend, per Sampdoria's official Twitter feed:

A hamstring injury has limited him to a single 15-minute cameo for the Giallorossi thus far, though, so he's been unable to build on his form last year.

As such, football writer John Solano took issue with his comments:

Indeed, discussing his new club as a stepping stone isn't likely to ingratiate him in the Italian capital.

That may not be much of a concern for the likes of United, Real or Barca, though, and if Schick continues to impress on his return to action, they'll be happy to take him off Roma's hands.

The precocious talent has potential and ambition in abundance, and if he can fulfil the former then it will be almost inevitable he fulfils the latter.