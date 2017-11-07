Liverpool Transfer News: Benjamin Andre Rumours, Latest on Emre Can

SYLVAIN THOMAS/Getty Images

Liverpool reportedly made a €17 million (£15 million) offer to Rennes for midfielder Benjamin Andre in the summer.

According to France Football (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), the Reds were keen to strengthen their midfielder options after the sale of Lucas Leiva to Lazio. Additionally, a deal was agreed to land Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, though he isn’t set to arrive until next summer.

As noted by Coast, Andre appears to be settled in Ligue 1, with a new long-term contract agreed with his current club in the summer. He was also named as club captain ahead of the campaign.

The 27-year-old has been a consistent performer for Rennes in recent years, having impressed since joining from Ajaccio in 2014.

Per OptaJean, last term the midfielder was one of the combative footballers in the French top flight:

The Rennes skipper is typically deployed in front of the back four and seeks to dictate the tempo of matches from that area of the pitch.

His game is centred around strong defensive play. Andre can win tackles, is strong in the air and is intelligent in the way in which he cuts down space in midfield. And while he’s not the most incisive passer of a ball, he’s composed enough to keep his team ticking with sharp passes.

Liverpool lack a natural holder, with Jordan Henderson currently the man tasked with sitting deepest in midfield. Keita, meanwhile, is more comfortable when given license to bomb forward. Even so, if the Reds want to challenge at the top of the Premier League, they should be setting their sights higher than the Rennes man.

Giuseppe Marotta Talks Juventus January Business

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

According to Juventus’ chief executive Giuseppe Marotta, the club will not be looking to make any signings in January amid continued links to Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

"We will not sign anybody in January," he said to Rai 2 (h/t Chris Burton of Goal). "We are currently achieving our objectives in the Champions League, where we have a hard group."

As noted by Burton, Juventus have been strongly linked with a move for Can. The Germany international’s deal at Anfield is up at the end of the campaign, meaning he would be able to discuss a pre-contract with the Bianconeri in January with a view to a free summer transfer.

According to Paul Joyce of the Times, Can wants to have a release clause included in any new deal he signs with the Reds. Journalist Ste Hoare doesn’t believe that’d be the right decision on behalf of the Merseyside club:

Losing Can for nothing would be a massive blow for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, as the 23-year-old is developing into a brilliant all-round midfielder.

Juventus, who have long dominated Serie A and been regular challengers in the UEFA Champions League, would be an exciting option for the German. With that in mind, with a new deal still unsigned, it’s tough to see Liverpool finding a way of keeping Can around.