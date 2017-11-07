    Knicks Trade Rumors: Mindaugas Kuzminskas Being Shopped to Clear Roster Space

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 01: Mindaugas Kuzminskas #91 of the New York Knicks participates during the Open Practice for the New York Knicks on October 1, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

    The New York Knicks are reportedly shopping forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas.

    Ian Begley of ESPN.com reported the news Tuesday, noting New York has reached out to other teams. However, "the interest level in Kuzminskas, who hasn't been part of the Knicks rotation this season, is unclear," Begley wrote.

    The motivation behind a potential trade lies in the need to create a roster spot for Joakim Noah.

    Begley explained Noah is set to return Monday from his 20-game suspension for taking a banned substance, but the Knicks have 15 players with guaranteed contracts on the roster and need to open a spot for him with a corresponding move.

    Trading Noah is also an option, although Begley granted the Knicks haven't "found a suitable deal" for the two-time All-Star and 2013-14 Defensive Player of the Year even though they have made him available.

    The 32-year-old still provided rebounding for New York in 2016-17 (8.8 boards a night) but is no longer the consistent double-double force who could lock down opposing big men when in his prime.

    Begley suggested Ramon Sessions is "a likely candidate to be waived," assuming the Knicks can't move either Noah or Kuzminskas in a trade, especially since the guard has largely been replaced by Jarrett Jack in the rotation.

    As for Kuzminskas, he hasn't appeared in a regular-season game in 2017-18, although he did post decent numbers in 68 games and five starts in 2016-17.

    He averaged 6.3 points and 1.9 rebounds a night, helping stretch the floor with his three-point shooting (32.1 percent) and providing an offensive spark at times off the bench. However, he was a concern on the defensive side of the ball, as opponents shot 7.5 percent better than their normal averages when Kuzminskas guarded them, per NBA.com.

    He wouldn't represent a season-altering addition for any team, but a squad in need of offense in its second unit could find value in a potential trade with the Knicks.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      How Simmons Is Taking Over the NBA Without a Jumper

      Yaron Weitzman
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      NBA Teams Hitting the Panic Button Already

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Metrics 101: NBA's Best Sidekicks

      Adam Fromal
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      You Can Finally See the Shape of the Knicks' Future

      Giri Nathan
      via Deadspin