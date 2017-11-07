Barcelona Were Reportedly Close to Kylian Mbappe Transfer Before PSG Switch

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Barcelona were reportedly on the brink of signing Kylian Mbappe from Monaco in the summer before Paris Saint-Germain swooped in to secure the young forward.

According to a documentary called Kylian Mbappe—Hors normes (Exceptional) filmed by L'Equipe (h/t Sport) the Blaugrana had struck a deal with Monaco that'd prevent PSG from landing the 18-year-old.

It's said the agreement involved a transfer fee, while Arda Turan would've moved to Monaco. The two parties are reported to have discussed the deal on August 30, before PSG had finalised anything with Mbappe, and a plane was waiting to take the forward to Barcelona.

But the transfer failed to materialise, paving the way for Mbappe to make the move to the Parc des Princes.

Barcelona lost Neymar to PSG earlier in the transfer window when the French giants agreed to meet the Brazilian's release clause in a world-record deal. The Blaugrana moved to sign Ousmane Dembele as a replacement, though it appears as though Mbappe was also on their agenda.

Blaugrana supporters will be disappointed the club missed out on the Frenchman, as he is rated by many as the most exciting prospect in world football. After he was crowned as the 2017 Golden Boy recently, uMAXit Football reflected on an incredible year for the forward:

In 2016-17 Mbappe forced his way into the Monaco side after some sensational cameo displays for manager Leonardo Jardim.

His dynamic and skilful forward play was vital in Monaco's Ligue 1 title last term, and he earned a move to PSG as a result. While the transfer was a lucrative one, Mbappe has enjoyed a fine start to life with his new team and appears undaunted by expectations, having linked up with Neymar and Edinson Cavani to great effect.

In the main, PSG manager Unai Emery has utilised Mbappe on the right flank, though he's still been potent in front of goal. OptaJean summed up how impressive his goalscoring record is for one so young:

Barcelona may have lost Neymar and are without Dembele due to a hamstring injury, but they've started La Liga in excellent form, with 10 wins and one draw from their first 11 games.

Still, there's a sense their attacking setup would benefit from another world-class option. While Lionel Messi remains imperious, Luis Suarez has struggled for his best form as of late and Gerard Deulofeu is yet to convince at the highest level.

Mbappe would have been ideal and ensured Barcelona's attack would be in fine shape for years to come. Instead, he's moved to a club in PSG that have lofty ambitions of dominating French and European football.