    Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Unhappy with Isco, Makes Lionel Messi Scoring Bet

    MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 05: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF smiles after missing a shot at goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Las Palmas at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 5, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
    Denis Doyle/Getty Images

    Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly unhappy with team-mate Isco during the team's win over Las Palmas on Sunday. 

    As relayed by Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC, according to El Transistor, Ronaldo was miffed that Isco didn't come to celebrate with him after the former teed up the latter for the third goal in a 3-0 win:

    Corrigan provided more details from the report, including a suggestion Ronaldo is still confident he can recover from a disappointing beginning to the season:

    "He made a bet with team-mates in the dressing room that he will be the Pichichi," said host Jose Ramon de la Morena, per Sport.

    While Ronaldo didn't get on the scoresheet in the win over Las Palmas, he produced one of the moments of the match with his assist.

    The Portuguese burst down the right-hand side and conjured a stunning cross. Isco had the simple task of prodding the ball home from close range, and while the celebrations were casual with the team comfortably ahead, Ronaldo didn't appear too pleased.

    Bleacher Report's Dean Jones picked up on how glum the 32-year-old looked as his side coasted to victory:

    That's potentially indicative of the fact Ronaldo has only found the back of the net on one occasion in the Spanish top flight so far this season. 

    Throughout his career at Real Madrid the forward has found goals easy to come by, whether used on the left flank or through the middle. And while there have been some lean spells since his switch in 2009, he's not endured a start to the campaign as sluggish as this in Los Blancos colours.

    As we can see courtesy of Goal UK, in comparison to Barcelona star Lionel Messi, Ronaldo has been wasteful when chances have fallen to him:

    The forward's beginning to the campaign was disrupted by a five-match suspension, and while he was rusty when first reintegrated into the team, few would have anticipated his poor form to go on for this long.

    Even so, it'd be unwise to write off the Portugal international, as he's made a habit of making critics look foolish in recent years. Ronaldo was slow out of the blocks last term before surging into form in 2017, firing Madrid to La Liga and UEFA Champions League glory.

    When he's not scoring goals, Ronaldo won't be happy. Though he'll continue getting in good positions, believing in his ability and find himself among the top scorers in La Liga again sooner rather than later.

