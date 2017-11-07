Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Matthijs De Ligt and Angel Di Maria

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly made Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt their primary defensive transfer target.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana), the 18-year-old is the "chosen one" for the Blaugrana, who are keen to add to their options at the back.

Barca will wait until next summer before making their move for De Ligt. The club have already reportedly agreed a deal in principle to sign centre-back Yerry Mina from Palmeiras. Both Thomas Vermaelen and Javier Mascherano are set to leave the Camp Nou in the summer.

De Ligt is one of the most exciting prospects in European football, having forced his way into the first team at Ajax last term.

As noted by journalist David Cartlidge, in the team's 2-0 loss to Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final, De Ligt was the standout player in Ajax colours:

Often across European football young players make their mark at massive clubs. But it's rare to see a centre-back so early in his career look so assured at the highest level.

With that in mind, it's not a shock to see so much buzz about De Ligt. The defender is able to read the game, win tackles and shut down opposition attacks.

Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti are performing well as the first-choice pair, but cover is in short supply in this position. De Ligt may not be ready to usurp either of those men yet, but the potential is there for him to be a top-class option for many years.

Angel Di Maria Bid Rumours

According to RMC (h/t Sport), Barcelona sought to capitalise on a UEFA investigation into Paris Saint-Germain by moving for Angel Di Maria on the final day of the summer transfer window.

The Blaugrana made an offer below PSG's valuation of the Argentina international that was turned down by the Ligue 1 side. That was after giving up on Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

PSG were reportedly hoping to raise €80 million (£70 million) from the sale of Di Maria and Lucas Moura, with the club keen to fall in line with UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations after the Paris giants moved to sign Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

According to RMC, Di Maria was left angry at PSG's willingness to move him on so late in the window. As noted by OptaJean, he's responded well to the summer speculation:

Di Maria may not feature in PSG's best XI anymore after the arrivals of Neymar and Mbappe, not to mention the signing of Julian Draxler last January. But it's clear he still has a lot to offer at his best, and manager Unai Emery will know he can be valuable over the course of a long campaign.

It would have been interesting to see how Di Maria fared at Barcelona, especially given he's a former Real Madrid player. However, after missing out this summer, it'd be a surprise if the Catalan giants made any move for the 29-year-old further down the line.