Edinson Cavani Reportedly Set to Leave PSG, Alvaro Morata Eyed as Replacement

Edinson Cavani will reportedly leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, with the Ligue 1 side said to be eyeing Chelsea star Alvaro Morata as a possible replacement.

According to Marca (h/t Sport Witness), Cavani will move on from the Parc des Princes, with the French giants looking for a new forward who can partner Neymar and Kylian Mbappe up top.

Surprisingly, the Spain international is named as a primary target for PSG, and the club's "leaders are clear the successor of Cavani has to be Morata." The striker only moved to Stamford Bridge in the previous summer window, joining from Real Madrid for a club-record fee.

Cavani's position in Paris has long been a point of speculation, especially since the arrival of Neymar and Mbappe.

The Uruguayan appeared to disagree with Neymar earlier in the campaign over who should take a penalty in a game against Lyon. As relayed by AFP's Tom Williams, stories emerged that all was not well between the two South Americans afterwards:

Given Neymar joined PSG in a world-record summer move, if one of the two men is to make way in the summer it'd clearly be Cavani.

He'd be a tough man to replace in the French capital, though. The Uruguayan has led the line since the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, regularly roughing up defenders, working hard and making intelligent runs into dangerous positions.

Additionally, Cavani has blossomed into one of the most prolific forwards in the game. As noted by Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC, the striker is on his way to becoming the highest-scoring player in PSG history:

With his brace against Angers, Cavani joined a select group of goalscorers:

His presence shouldn't be taken for granted as a result, though if a big-money bid was made for the 30-year-old at the end of the season, there may be some sense in PSG taking the offer.

There aren't many footballers who are capable of filling a void left by Cavani, though Morata may be one. The Spain international impressed with Real Madrid last season, during a spell with Juventus and is now thriving in the Premier League.

He's similar to Cavani in that he has many different attributes as a forward. Morata is quick, powerful and smart in where he positions himself in the final third. Additionally, since arriving in English football he's shown tremendous aerial ability, per Sky Sports Statto:

Given how early he is in his Chelsea career, it'd be a massive surprise if the Blues were to entertain any offer from PSG for their No. 9. And for Morata, having moved clubs so much already, a settled spell at a team would be to his undoubted benefit.

Cavani may not be as glamorous as the likes of Neymar and Mbappe, but he's a crucial part of how PSG operate. The French giants need to consider any potential sale of their centre-forward carefully before they decide to cash in.