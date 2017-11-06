Chelsea Transfer News: Lucas Moura Rumours, Ruben Loftus-Cheek Latest

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura in the January transfer window.

According to Le 10 Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), PSG are ready to offload the Brazilian international as he's struggled to make an impression under manager Unai Emery this season.

The Ligue 1 side are said to be keen to balance the books in January after a summer of lavish spending, and according to the report, Lucas is one of the players they're ready to move on. Chelsea are noted as a team that has been given the chance to land the winger and the Premier League champions are reportedly considering the prospect.

Lucas was tipped for great things when he joined PSG in 2013 from Sao Paolo, as he was rated as one of the most exciting prospects in the world. However, the 25-year-old has yet to fulfil the potential he showcased from an early age.

As noted by Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC, Lucas was close to leaving the club in the summer window before Neymar arrived from Barcelona:

While the two Brazilians may get on well with one another, Neymar's signing represents another problem for Lucas, as competition for starting spots is fierce at the Parc des Princes.

VIRGINIE LEFOUR/Getty Images

As well as Lucas' compatriot, new signing Kylian Mbappe has proven effective on the flanks, while the likes of Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria are also vying for spots in the team. It means Lucas will find it extremely difficult to become a regular at PSG; he's yet to start a league game for the club this season.

Chelsea have Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro who all operate in similar positions, though Lucas' blistering pace would undoubtedly given them another positive option in the final third. It will be fascinating to see if the Blues' interest intensifies as January approaches.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Discusses Blues

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek believes he made the right decision in leaving the Blues this summer to join Crystal Palace on loan.

In what has been a dismal campaign for the Eagles, the 21-year-old has been a rare bright spark, turning in some commanding displays and earning an England senior call-up for the first time. Loftus-Cheek revealed he's getting everything he needs at Selhurst Park.

"I came away from Chelsea to get game time," he said, per The Independent. "Experience, fitness, just getting used to playing in the Premier League week-in, week out. That is what I am getting."

The Blues bolstered their midfielder with the signings of Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko in the previous window, meaning minutes would have been tough to come by for Loftus-Cheek.

At Palace, he's been showing what he can do in a poor side. Ed Malyon of The Independent has been impressed:

In an Eagles team so short of confidence, Loftus-Cheek has sought to take responsibility, demanding possession, driving forward and winning tackles. In terms of senior football, it's been the best spell of his career.

There's a lot more for the youngster to add to his game before he begins to give Antonio Conte hard selection decisions to make. But encouragingly the midfielder is on the right track towards doing so.