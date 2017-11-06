PSG Transfer News: Goncalo Guedes Discusses Return Amid Exit Rumours

fotopress/Getty Images

Goncalo Guedes has revealed he's still keen to return to Paris Saint-Germain when his loan spell with Valencia comes to an end.

The 20-year-old forward moved to the La Liga side in the summer and has been one of the key figures behind the team's blistering start to the season. Naturally, his excellent displays have triggered talk about the future, and Guedes told Marca (h/t Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC) that making it at PSG remains his primary aim.

"I want to work as well as possible and earn playing time," he said. "I would like to return to Paris to fight for a place with the best players in the world. However, I am happy here—I do not know what will happen."

As noted in the report, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have both been linked with the youngster, as well as Manchester United.

"I was asked recently about interest from Real or Atletico but I do not know," he said. "It is always good when big clubs are interested in you and follow your work. Teams like Real, who have won two consecutive Champions Leagues, but also teams like Atletico, who are always around the top of the table. It is something important, for sure."

fotopress/Getty Images

At the Parc des Princes, major investment was made in the summer, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe joining in big-money deals to improve the PSG attack.

With Edinson Cavani, Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria and Lucas Moura also available to manager Unai Emery, it appeared as though playing time was going to be difficult to come by for Guedes. A move to Valencia to work under a fine manager in Marcelino appeared to be a sensible decision.

Few would have expected Guedes to perform to such a high standard, though. As noted by uMAXit Football recently, he's been brilliant for Los Che:

During his time at Benfica, it was clear Guedes had talent in abundance, and there was little surprise when PSG spent big to secure him in the January window.

However, his career in the French capital struggled to take off after the mid-season move. Guedes made just one Ligue 1 start last term, with some of the names aforementioned ahead of him. It means he's had to wait until moving to Valencia to remind everyone what he's capable of.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Guedes has lit up La Liga with his searing speed, composure and immense technical quality. Spanish football journalist Colin Millar believes he's already good enough for PSG:

The prospect of Guedes linking up with Mbappe, Neymar and Cavani is not an exciting one for Ligue 1 defenders. The Portuguese has so many attributes that can hurt opponents, and while he's still in the infancy of his career, there's already an exciting maturity in the decisions the Valencia man makes on the ball.

For Guedes, it appears as though he's reached a point where the most important thing is regular football, and he's showing what he can do when he's afforded consistent opportunities. If PSG can't offer him the minutes he needs to continue developing beyond 2017-18, the youngster will have a big decision to make in the summer.