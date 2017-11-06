Bill O'Brien: Colin Kaepernick Discussed by Texans After Deshaun Watson's Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien confirmed Monday that the team discussed the possibility of signing free-agent Colin Kaepernick after quarterback Deshaun Watson was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

"Everybody gets discussed," he said, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "Is that a problem? Don't most teams do it like that?"

O'Brien suggested that the team would continue to utilize the players already on the roster, however.

"I like the guys that we have and we'll continue to try to coach them," he said, per Wilson, adding, "I coach the football team. That's what I'm in charge of."

He did note that he has scouted Kaepernick in the past and didn't rule out that the team could consider adding him in the future:

O'Brien also confirmed that Tom Savage would remain the starter Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

"Right now, I do expect him to be the starter," he said, according to Wilson. "We've got to get Tom playing better. I think he has the ability to play better."

In two starts and six quarters of play this season, Savage has led the Texans to an 0-2 record. He's thrown for 281 yards and a touchdown, losing three fumbles, while completing just 45.6 percent of his passes.

"It's probably the most frustrating game of my life," Savage said after Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, per Wilson. "It's just one of those deals that I just wasn't making the throws and guys were open. I'm not going to give you the politically correct answer and say like blah blah blah we can get better. No, I have to make the throws. I played like crap. That's what it is."

The Texans are now 3-5 and in danger of missing the postseason for the first time in the past three seasons. Under Watson, the team was just 3-3 but playing some of the most explosive offense in the NFL. Under Savage, the offense has stalled.

And hence, the questions about Kaepernick. Like, Watson, he's a mobile quarterback more than capable of running the team's zone-read scheme. Unlike Savage, he has experience and past success, including reaching a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers.

Obviously, the complications with Kaepernick extend beyond the football field. The quarterback has filed a collusion grievance against the NFL, suggesting the league has blackballed him for his political stance. Kaepernick famously began taking a knee during the national anthem before preseason games last year in protest of police brutality and racial inequality.

He last played for the 49ers in 2016, throwing for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 59.2 percent of his passes in 12 games (11 starts). He also rushed for 468 yards and two additional scores.