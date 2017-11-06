Manchester United Transfer News: Latest on Ivan Perisic and Luke Shaw

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Ivan Perisic will stay at Inter Milan, despite interest from Manchester United, according to the Serie A club's director of football Piero Ausilio.

Perisic spent most of the summer being linked with a move to Old Trafford, but Ausilio told Premium Sport (h/t TalkSport.com) he believes the Croatia international is happy to remain with Inter.

However, TalkSport also noted how "United were rumoured to be ready to submit another offer for Perisic in January and Ausilio's latest revelations are unlikely to quash any speculation linking the winger with a move to Old Trafford."



The idea United will maintain interest in Perisic makes sense since the club spent most of the summer transfer window in pursuit of the gifted wide forward. Back in July, The Times (h/t Rhys Turrell of the Daily Star) reported the Red Devils were "hopeful" of wrapping up a deal for the winger.

In late-August, Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News (h/t Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News) said Perisic wanted to move to Old Trafford. A move didn't materialise before the window closed, but rumours of United's interest in the player haven't gone away.

As early as last month, Italian source La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Jamie Gordon of The Sun) reported United manager Jose Mourinho's intention to go back in for Perisic next summer and pay a release clause worth £54 million.

Perisic would thrive at United, particularly in the counter-attacking style of play Mourinho often preaches. The 28-year-old is less a traditional winger and more a forward who is at his best when roaming from wide areas.

Pace and an impressive work rate are the core characteristics of Perisic's game. He can play on either flank and is deadly whenever he ghosts into the middle to finish off a break.

Perisic has been proving those qualities during a strong start to the season with Inter. He's scored four times and provided five assists during 12 matches in Serie A, per WhoScored.com.

The latest of those goals gave Inter a 2-1 win over Verona, prompting ESPN FC's Edoardo Dalmonte to note Perisic is "underlining his credentials as one of Serie A's best players."

Dalmonte also saluted the former Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg star's flair for the spectacular: "A lot of ink has been wasted on how he's not a 'top' player. He would be if he scored easier goals. All he does is bang in the difficult ones!"

A United side short of something extra in wide areas should maintain an interest in a forward as talented as Perisic.

One player Mourinho may be ready to let go is left-back Luke Shaw. The United boss reportedly "remains unconvinced by Shaw," according to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

As Luckhurst detailed, Shaw is one of six United players whose contracts can be extended until 2019 by the the club activating one-year clauses in their respective contracts. Yet Shaw hasn't convinced his manager of his worth, while "United are monitoring Tottenham defender Danny Rose," per Luckhurst.

Rose would surely take Shaw's place in the event United made a move for the Tottenham Hotspur left-back. Solidifying the situation at left-back remains a priority for Mourinho while the position continues in a state of flux.



The Reds have tried myriad options, including Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and converted winger Ashley Young. Shaw hasn't had many opportunities while he's struggled with injuries.

He's also incurred the wrath of his manager more than once. Mourinho criticised Shaw's focus and commitment back in April, per the Guardian.

The situation hasn't changed for Shaw since, with the 22-year-old making just a pair of appearances off the bench in the Carabao Cup this season, per WhoScored.com.

Letting Shaw go while revisiting a move for Perisic could be key parts of Mourinho shaking up United's squad next summer. The need to refresh things may be greater if the Red Devils continue to trail neighbours Manchester City, who are eight points clear in the title race.