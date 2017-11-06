Barcelona Reportedly Tracking Antoine Griezmann Amid Scoring Drought

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and are prepared to meet his €100 million release clause.

According to Sport, the Frenchman "is not enjoying himself at Atletico" after enduring poor form recently, and Barca have been tracking him ahead of a potential future pursuit.

Griezmann, 26, has started the 2017-18 campaign poorly and has not scored for Atleti since late September.

Sport's report, though, explained that Barca remain interested in him given how influential he has been at crucial times for the Madrid outfit over the last few seasons.

Griezmann has built a reputation at Atleti as a fine goalscorer since joining the club from Real Sociedad in 2014.

Barca need added firepower in attack after losing Neymar in the summer to Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian's replacement, 20-year-old Ousmane Dembele, picked up a long-term injury in mid-September, while Luis Suarez is enduring a barren run in front of goal, per Opta:

Paco Alcacer, Gerard Deulofeu and Denis Suarez have not proved consistent enough to be relied upon, so Lionel Messi is having to shoulder more responsibility than ever before.

Unsurprisingly the superlative Argentinian is living up to the challenge at the moment and has netted 15 times in a combined 15 La Liga and UEFA Champions League games this term, per WhoScored.com.



But Barca need a tried and tested goalscorer to bolster their ranks and offer manager Ernesto Valverde some reliable variety.

Griezmann could be the perfect addition to Barca's squad as he is proved on the biggest of stages, experienced in La Liga and can also play wide or as a No. 10, as well as in the No. 9 role.

As such he could fit into a number of systems alongside Messi, Suarez and Dembele, and bolster an attack that still looks lacking following Neymar's departure.