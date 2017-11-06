Chelsea Transfer News: Juventus Not Considering Alex Sandro January Sale

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Juventus reportedly have "no intention" of selling Alex Sandro to Chelsea in January, even if the Blues offer €60 million.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri are set to maintain their firm stance on the Brazilian after fending off Chelsea's advances in the summer. The Blues pursued him with the hope of adding to their squad depth and providing competition for Marcos Alonso at left wing-back.

The 26-year-old's form has not been up to its usual standard this season, with Bleacher Report's Adam Digby critical of his performance against Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League in October:

Juventus writer Arjun Pradeep has also highlighted his struggles:

However, while his form may leave much to be desired, the Brazilian has established himself as one of the world's best left-backs since arriving in Turin in 2015, and he's arguably behind only compatriot Marcelo in that regard.

Sandro's attacking threat is exceptional, and even this season he's already contributed a goal and four assists in all competitions, keeping him on track to match or surpass the three and seven he produced last year, respectively.

His ability to tirelessly get up and down the left flank with pace makes him perfectly suited to the wing-back role, and he's reliable at the back, too, winning possession back for his side with impressive regularity.

Squawka Football shared some of his stats from last season as he helped Juventus win their sixth successive Serie A title:

The Blues have Marcos Alonso, who has largely proved an excellent acquisition from Fiorentina, but Sandro is an upgrade on him and could enhance their starting lineup.

Having the pair would also add much-needed depth to Chelsea's squad; their struggles this season have exposed their relative lack of options beyond the first XI.

The Bianconeri are evidently determined to keep hold of him despite his downturn in form, though, so the Blues will seemingly have to look elsewhere if they're to strengthen this winter.