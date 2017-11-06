Saint-Etienne Fans Storm Pitch in 5-0 Loss to Lyon After Nabil Fekir Celebration

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

The Rhone derby between Saint-Etienne and Lyon had to be finished in an empty stadium on Sunday after Nabil Fekir's celebration of his team's fifth goal sparked a pitch invasion from the home fans.

Fekir, who had earlier found the net with a fine solo effort, made it 5-0 to Lyon at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, and his celebration prompted an angry response:

L'Equipe's Bilel Ghazi shared footage of the invasion from the press box:

Per Goal's Robin Bairner, the match looked to have been abandoned, before French football's governing body, LFP, made the decision for it to resume:

According to the Mirror's Mick Gadd, the remaining minutes of the match were eventually played after a half-hour delay, once the stadium had been emptied by riot police and security personnel.

Smoke bombs had earlier disrupted the tempestuous clash.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the first half before Fekir grabbed his first. Things got worse for St-Etienne when Leo Lacroix was sent off two minutes into the second half, with Mariano Diaz and Bertrand Traore getting in on the action before Fekir completed his brace.

Lyon boss Bruno Genesio substituted Fekir immediately after the celebration of his second goal—for which he was booked—and expressed his displeasure at the player's actions, but Fekir himself had no regrets, per Get French Football News:

St-Etienne may well be sanctioned as a result. The club had to play Rennes behind closed doors last season as a punishment for crowd trouble against Lyon, with supporters also disrupting that match by sneaking into the empty stadium early in the game.