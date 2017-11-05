Kristaps Porzingis' 40 Points Help Knicks Erase 19-Point Deficit to Beat Pacers

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks are on fire.

Porzingis poured in 40 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked six shots while leading his Knicks to a 108-101 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. New York is 5-1 in its last six games after an 0-3 start.

Ian Begley of ESPN noted the Knicks overcame a 19-point deficit in the victory. Porzingis tallied 17 points in the final quarter of the win.

According to Tommy Beer of Basketball Insiders, Porzingis became the first player in NBA history to notch 40 points, six blocks and two three-pointers in one game.

Porzingis wasn't the only dynamic youngster who spearheaded the Knicks' win. Point guard Frank Ntilikina dished out seven assists while scoring 10 points and nabbing three steals in his matchup with an Indiana backcourt featuring Victor Oladipo.

The twosome has Knicks fans excited for what's to come:

Enes Kanter—who came to New York in the trade that sent Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder—did the dirty work down low with a game-high 18 rebounds.

The Knicks have an opportunity to keep things rolling and make some noise in the early Eastern Conference race in the coming week. They face the 5-5 Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday and the 6-4 Orlando Magic on Wednesday as they look to maintain their momentum.

It is likely too early to start thinking playoffs, but this is a franchise that hasn't finished with a winning record since the 2012-13 campaign. A little early-season excitement is justified with a 22-year-old star leading the way into the future.