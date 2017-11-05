Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Hasn't Spoken to Texans After Deshaun Watson Injury

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Houston Texans haven't contacted representatives of free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick about possibly replacing the injured Deshaun Watson, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Sunday.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported some inside the Texans organization have discussed the possibility of signing Kaepernick:

Watson suffered a torn ACL in practice that ruled him out for the rest of the 2017 season.

Rather than make any radical changes, the Texans started Tom Savage for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Not only did Houston lose, but Savage also finished 19-of-44 for 219 yards and a touchdown.

Savage's inefficient performance highlighted the need for the Texans to do something to address Watson's injury. The team also has T.J. Yates and Matt McGloin on the roster, though neither Savage, Yates nor McGloin is arguably worthy of being a starter in the NFL.

Kaepernick would be an obvious addition to consider, since he has plenty of experience and gives the Texans a relatively similar quarterback to Watson.

Whether team owner Bob McNair would sign off on the move remains the biggest hypothetical hurdle. During a discussion on the protest movement Kaepernick helped create, McNair said the NFL "can't have the inmates running the prison," according to ESPN The Magazine's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr.

McNair is also part of a collusion lawsuit Kaepernick has filed against the NFL alleging owners have conspired to keep him out of the league. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, McNair is among the owners who will be deposed. McNair must also turn over cell phone and email records related to the case.