LaVar Ball Says Lonzo 'Can Be Bigger Than Kobe Bryant, by Far'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

LaVar Ball once again set a high bar for one of his sons, this time saying Lonzo Ball can be bigger than one of the biggest stars in recent NBA history.

"He can be bigger than Kobe. By far," the elder Ball told Rich Antoniello of Complex.

He also claimed "social media" would be the way for Lonzo to grow in popularity.

Ball is just nine games into his NBA career and has seen mixed success. He has filled up the box score while averaging 6.7 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game but ranks eighth on his team with just 8.8 points per game.

He has reached double figures just twice and is 3-of-17 shooting from the field in the last two games.

However, there are enormous expectations for Ball going forward as the No. 2 pick in the draft. His 29-11-9 stat line against the Phoenix Suns last month showcased his potential if he can gain some consistency.

Meanwhile, there is no question the point guard's following is bigger than that of a normal rookie. His Twitter account has 520,000 followers, while his Instagram page is followed by 3.2 million people. Although it's still quite not as high as Kobe Bryant (7.8 million on Instagram), it's an impressive mark for a player just beginning his career.

Thanks to his standout play at UCLA and his outspoken father, Lonzo Ball entered the NBA as hyped as any rookie since probably LeBron James. Playing in a large market like Los Angeles should only help him grow his brand in the coming years.