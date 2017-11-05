    Patrice Evra Ripped by Fans with Profane Sign After Ban for Kicking at Fan

    Gill ClarkFeatured Columnist INovember 5, 2017

    TOPSHOT - Olympique de Marseille (OM) fans hold a banner reading 'for the love of the OM jersey, the respect of fans and professionalism, is it too much to ask?', prior to the start of the French L1 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Caen at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille on November 5, 2017. Marseille, in fifth, host Caen at the Velodrome in an atmosphere made tense after Patrice Evra was suspended by the club for aiming a karate kick at the head of one of his team's own supporters. / AFP PHOTO / BORIS HORVAT (Photo credit should read BORIS HORVAT/AFP/Getty Images)
    BORIS HORVAT/Getty Images

    Marseille supporters have expressed their anger towards Patrice Evra after he was suspended by the team for kicking one of their fans before the side's UEFA Europa League clash with Vitoria Guimaraes on Thursday.

    Ahead of Marseille's game with Caen at Stade Velodrome on Sunday, supporters held aloft banners criticising the defender and telling him to "get out," per Sky Sports.

    Chants directed against Evra were also heard during the match, which Marseille won 5-0 to move into third place in Ligue 1.

    Evra, capped 81 times for France, received a red card in the warm-up on Thursday after aiming a kick at one of the club's own supporters.

    French football writer Julian Laurens showed the moment when Evra lashed out:

    Marseille subsequently confirmed that Evra had been suspended for his actions and that he "will be interviewed before any disciplinary action is decided," per BBC Sport.

    Marseille boss Rudy Garcia said that Evra "cannot respond...to insults so low and so incredible," per beIN Sports (h/t Sacha Pisani at Goal).

    UEFA also said it had launched disciplinary proceedings and that Evra would miss "at least one match," with the incident set to be discussed on Friday, per Sky Sports.

    Evra was therefore absent for Marseille's clash against Caen on Sunday, as shown by Goal's Mohammed Ali:

    However, supporters took the chance to express their feelings towards the full-back.

    French football writer Matt Spiro showed a banner telling Evra he was no longer wanted at the club:

    The incident is reminiscent of Eric Cantona's infamous kung-fu kick on a Crystal Palace supporter at Selhurst Park in 1995, for which the Manchester United man was banned from football for nine months.

    Evra can expect a lengthy ban, and at 36 and with his own supporters clearly against him, his career looks in serious jeopardy.

