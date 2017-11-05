    Real Madrid Cruise to Victory vs. Las Palmas in 3-0 La Liga Win

    Gill ClarkFeatured Columnist INovember 5, 2017

    Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs UD Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)
    GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

    Marco Asensio scored a stunning goal for Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane's side beat Las Palmas 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

    Casemiro headed the opener just before half-time before Asensio thundered home a spectacular second, and Isco converted Cristiano Ronaldo's cross to secure all three points.

    The win leaves Madrid in third place in the table, still eight points behind leaders Barcelona going into the international break.

    Both teams shared their lineups for the game through their official Twitter accounts:

    Madrid had chances to open the scoring early on but were let down by some poor finishing. Karim Benzema was sent through on goal, but a tame shot was easily gathered by goalkeeper Raul Lizoain.

    Ronaldo then went even closer, with his low shot across goal beating the goalkeeper and just clipping the post on its way out of play.

    The deadlock was eventually broken just before half-time on a corner deflected into Casemiro, who calmly headed the ball back across goal and into the net. 

    Opta showed how it was the first header Madrid have scored in the top flight this season:

    The hosts looked stronger after the break and doubled their lead in some style through Asensio. The 21-year-old pounced on a Las Palmas clearance and fired the ball into the top corner.

    Sports journalist Robbie Dunne said it might end up being the goal of the season:

    With a two-goal margin secured, Madrid took control of the match, and it was little surprise to see them add to their lead.

    Isco provided the third goal, finishing off a well-worked move after converting Ronaldo's sweeping cross.

    The assist was another Real Madrid record for Ronaldo, as shown by La Liga:

    Zidane then opted to replace Benzema with Lucas Vazquez, prompting a mixed reaction from the home fans, as noted by football writer Sid Lowe:

    Madrid then saw the game out with some ease, with Zidane's side again not at their best, but still too good for their opponents.

    Related

      Real Madrid logo
      Real Madrid

      Talking Points as Real Get Back to Winning Ways

      via mirror
      Real Madrid logo
      Real Madrid

      Benzema Subject to Bernabeu's Whistles (Again)

      SERGIO PEREZ / RTRPIX
      via MARCA in English
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Toronto's Altidore with Huge Dive in Semi-Final

      MLSsoccer.com
      via MLSsoccer.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Wenger Accuses Man City's Sterling of Diving

      Jamie Jackson
      via the Guardian