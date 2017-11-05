Real Madrid Cruise to Victory vs. Las Palmas in 3-0 La Liga Win

Real Madrid Cruise to Victory vs. Las Palmas in 3-0 La Liga WinNovember 5, 2017
Marco Asensio scored a stunning goal for Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane's side beat Las Palmas 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.
Casemiro headed the opener just before half-time before Asensio thundered home a spectacular second, and Isco converted Cristiano Ronaldo's cross to secure all three points.
The win leaves Madrid in third place in the table, still eight points behind leaders Barcelona going into the international break.
Both teams shared their lineups for the game through their official Twitter accounts:
UD Las Palmas @UDLP_Oficial
¡Nuestro once para el partido de hoy! #RealMadridLasPalmas #VamosUD https://t.co/IgBNfHodqv2017-11-5 18:45:41
Real Madrid C.F.🇬🇧 @realmadriden
📝 Our starting XI to face @UDLP_Oficial! #RMMovistar #RMLiga https://t.co/E4beoQD9tc2017-11-5 18:38:38
Madrid had chances to open the scoring early on but were let down by some poor finishing. Karim Benzema was sent through on goal, but a tame shot was easily gathered by goalkeeper Raul Lizoain.
Ronaldo then went even closer, with his low shot across goal beating the goalkeeper and just clipping the post on its way out of play.
The deadlock was eventually broken just before half-time on a corner deflected into Casemiro, who calmly headed the ball back across goal and into the net.
Opta showed how it was the first header Madrid have scored in the top flight this season:
OptaJose @OptaJose
1 - Casemiro is the first Real Madrid player to score a headed goal this season in all competitions. Strange. https://t.co/dEZTmAZpLt2017-11-5 20:37:41
The hosts looked stronger after the break and doubled their lead in some style through Asensio. The 21-year-old pounced on a Las Palmas clearance and fired the ball into the top corner.
Sports journalist Robbie Dunne said it might end up being the goal of the season:
Robbie Dunne @robbiejdunne
And that’s your goal of the season from Asensio! He literally could not have hit that any sweeter.2017-11-5 20:57:08
With a two-goal margin secured, Madrid took control of the match, and it was little surprise to see them add to their lead.
Isco provided the third goal, finishing off a well-worked move after converting Ronaldo's sweeping cross.
The assist was another Real Madrid record for Ronaldo, as shown by La Liga:
LaLiga @LaLigaEN
.@Cristiano passes @RaulGonzalez as Real Madrid's leading assist-provider in #LaLigSantander over the last 25 years. ➕1️⃣=8️⃣4️⃣ https://t.co/0zOHeNWK8L2017-11-5 21:25:49
Zidane then opted to replace Benzema with Lucas Vazquez, prompting a mixed reaction from the home fans, as noted by football writer Sid Lowe:
Sid Lowe @sidlowe
Benzema off. Division of opinion in Bernabeu. And when the kind of semi-official end bit chant his name, some whistle2017-11-5 21:17:02
Madrid then saw the game out with some ease, with Zidane's side again not at their best, but still too good for their opponents.