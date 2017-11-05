Leonard Fournette Out vs. Bengals After Violating Team Rule

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will not play in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after breaking a team rule.

"Fournette is not playing today due to an infraction of a team rule," head coach Doug Marrone said, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. "This has been addressed internally."

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported that one of the reasons for the suspension was Fournette's missing a team photo this past week.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Fournette also missed treatment and a workout in addition to the team photo.

It will be the second consecutive game Fournette sits out, after an ankle injury kept him sidelined during Week 7's 27-0 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He was expected to return from that injury after resting over the team's bye week, but his infraction will keep him out of the Bengals game.

That's a major disappointment for the team's offense and fantasy football players alike. The rookie running back has been superb in his maiden campaign, rushing for 596 yards and six touchdowns in his first six games, averaging an impressive 4.6 yards per carry.

He's also caught 15 passes for 136 yards and another score, and should he score a touchdown in his next game, he would become the first player in NFL history to score a touchdown in his first seven games.

The scary part? Fournette feels like he's just getting warmed up.

"At the beginning of the season, I was still trying to figure out the plays and stuff," he said, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. "Just understanding [the] course of my runs and also just being more patient, I guess as the season has gone on, I've gotten better with that."

He'll have to wait another week to show his improvements at the position. With Fournette out against the Bengals, Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon will see the majority of the work at running back.