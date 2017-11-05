Manchester City Remain Unbeaten with Win vs. Arsenal to Stay Atop EPL Table

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Premier League leaders Manchester City maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-1 win over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring for the hosts before Sergio Aguero doubled their lead from the penalty spot after the break.

Alexandre Lacazette pulled one back for Arsenal before Gabriel Jesus restored City's two-goal advantage to leave the Gunners 12 points behind the leaders.

Arsene Wenger made changes to his team, leaving out record signing Lacazette for Alex Iwobi and selecting midfielder Francis Coquelin in the centre of his back three.

The two lineups were shared by Goal's Chris Wheatley:

Manchester City dominated the first half and could have gone ahead inside the first two minutes, a quick break culminating with De Bruyne finding Aguero who fired narrowly wide.

Another chance swiftly followed, Leroy Sane fizzing in a low cross for Raheem Sterling at the far post, but the winger could not quite reach the ball under pressure from Sead Kolasinac.

However, the deadlock was broken on 19 minutes after a spell of sustained pressure, De Bruyne firing a low shot across goal and past goalkeeper Petr Cech.

The hosts then had the chance to double their lead, 10 minutes before the break. Sterling was sent free down the right, with Sane for company, but overhit his pass and the chance went begging.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were struggling to trouble the City defence at all with Alexis Sanchez particularly ineffective, as highlighted by the Evening Standard's James Benge:

Meanwhile, Wenger's decision to start Coquelin in a central defensive role was called into question by Metro's James Goldman:

However, there was some hope for Arsenal, Aaron Ramsey going close right at the end of the first half but seeing his shot well saved by Ederson at his near post.

City were quick to double their lead after the break, Nacho Monreal bringing down Sterling in the box within minutes of the restart and Aguero converting the penalty.

ESPN FC's Mattias Karen said City's second goal spelt the end for Arsenal's title hopes:

Wenger responded by sending on Lacazette for Coquelin and the striker pulled one back for the Gunners, firing through Ederson's legs after being slipped in by Ramsey.

The French striker's goal was evidence he should have started the game, per Karen:

Back came City with Sane having a shot blocked before substitute Jesus was denied from close range by a Cech block on the goal line.

City continued to probe and saw their two-goal lead restored through Jesus, although Arsenal were convinced there was an offside in the buildup to the goal.

Fernandinho played in David Silva who sent in a low cross for Jesus to convert and make it 3-1.

Granit Xhaka was booked for his protestations, but Silva was offside, according to ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith:

Opta highlighted how Jesus' goal was a Premier League record for City:

It was another comfortable win for City who once again demonstrated their ruthlessness in attack, although Pep Guardiola may be concerned at his side's recent inability to keep a clean sheet.

Arsenal, meanwhile, may feel aggrieved by City's third goal but were second best throughout the match, while Wenger's team selection for the game will surely come under scrutiny.