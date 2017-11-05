Report: Ezekiel Elliott's Lawyers Attempt to Settle Case with NFL, Reduce Ban

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The attorneys representing Ezekiel Elliott in his legal battle against the NFL reportedly have tried to settle with the league, seeking a reduced suspension, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

However, neither the league nor NFL Players Association is interested in settling at this time, per that report.

It's the latest potential twist in a saga that has lasted for over a year. Elliott was suspended for six games after he was investigated for domestic violence, though he was not charged by the authorities. Elliott and his legal team have engaged in a lengthy battle in the courts.

It was believed Elliott would have to serve his suspension while he appealed in the courts after Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York denied his request for an injunction earlier in the week.

But the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the NFLPA's request for administrative stay on Elliott's behalf Friday, allowing him to play Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs. If Elliott isn't granted an injunction by a group of federal judges, however, he would be forced to serve his suspension immediately.

That suspension would include playoff games if it extended into the postseason, the NFL confirmed Friday, though the letter issued after the suspension originally said Elliott's punishment was for six "regular-season games."

If Elliott loses his case against the league and his suspension extends into the postseason, add that potential fight to the already protracted and complicated legal battle between the running back and the NFL.