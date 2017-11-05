Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Leon Goretzka Chase, Tottenham Interest

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have become the latest clubs to be lumped into the speculation regarding Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka, with the latest reports stating the two rivals will go “head-to-head” for the youngster.

That's according to Neil Moxley of the Daily Mirror, who reported Spurs have stepped up their interest in the 22-year-old, while the Gunners have been monitoring him for some time.

Moxley added Barcelona and Bayern Munich to the mix―stating German sources saying those are his preferred destinations―and Tuttosport (h/t Kaustubh Pandey at Calciomercato.com) mentioned Juventus and Liverpool as possible destinations.

The speculation has increased tremendously since the summer, as Goretzka's contract is set to expire and he can sign a pre-contract in January.

The German press appears certain he'll join Bayern Munich, with plenty of reports stating a deal has already been made, per Sky Deutschland (h/t ESPN FC's Mark Lovell).

Catalan newspapers disagree, however, with Mundo Deportivo in particular publishing plenty of reports stating he wants to move to Barcelona instead (via DW Sports):

Bayern are still regarded as the favourites to land him―they tend to acquire most of the Bundesliga talent that's available on a free transfer―but as long as he doesn't sign an official deal, the race is still on.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Goretzka is an elite ball-winner with plenty of passing range, solid technique and the ability to score goals. He's the type of player Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Spurs would usually have to spend a ton of money on―they rarely become available on the cheap.

Neither team has a particular need for another central midfielder―Spurs in particular have plenty of young talent at the position―but Goretzka's potential is sky-high. He's already a full German international and was one of the team's top performers at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

When players like that become available, top clubs have to pounce. His combination of current ability and upside would make him an extremely valuable signing, but elite teams like Bayern and Barcelona will be fully aware of this as well.

A move to either north London club may not be enough of a step up for Goretzka at this stage of his career. Schalke have a reputation for nurturing talent and usually battle for a spot in the UEFA Champions League every season―he's unlikely to leave Gelsenkirchen for a club of relatively similar stature.

Bavaria remains the most likely destination, but until he puts pen to paper, expect plenty of top clubs to be mentioned as possibilities by the press.