Chelsea Transfer News: Thomas Meunier Reveals Blues Approach Amid Exit Rumours

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier has revealed he turned down a move to Chelsea during the summer, amid rising rumours the Belgian could be eyeing a move away from the French capital and links with Manchester United and Juventus.

Calciomercato.com previously reported the Bianconeri are interested in a loan move for the Belgium international, while United manager Jose Mourinho is also said to be keeping an eye on Meunier.

Speaking to Eleven Sports (h/t Goal), the full-back revealed he had the option of joining Chelsea after Dani Alves made the move to Paris in the summer, but he wanted to stay and fight for his place:

"I was waiting for a signing at right-back but not Dani Alves.

"When he arrived I did not know what to think, I wondered if I would still play or stay on the bench.

"I could have left for Chelsea on the last day of the transfer window but I did not want to. I want to become the first choice by the end of the season."

Meunier and Alves have mostly rotated in Ligue 1, but the Brazilian has been the automatic starter in the UEFA Champions League. While Alves appears to be the first choice at right-back, he too has talked openly about possible transfers, recently telling FourFourTwo he would like to play in the Premier League.

His status as the No. 2 behind Alves has led to plenty of speculation regarding Meunier, who has been in excellent form in the 2017-18 campaign. He moved to PSG last year, a deal many questioned at the time, but has made huge strides compared to the form he showed at Club Brugge.

As shared by Jerome Pugmire of the Associated Press, the 26-year-old's attacking output has been incredible, especially in the shirt of the national team:

Such production would make him an automatic starter for most teams, but in Paris, he happens to play with an all-time great in Alves. The former Barcelona and Juventus man is arguably still the best right-back in the business, even at 34.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson understands why the Brazilian is ahead in the pecking order:

A January move seems next to impossible for Meunier, but if his stated goal of becoming the unquestioned starter before the end of the season doesn't come to pass, a summer transfer could happen.

Much will depend on Alves and PSG, however―if the player pushes for a Premier League move, Les Parisiens will hold on to Meunier, and they could opt to stick with both if the Brazilian ends up staying.