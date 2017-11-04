Manchester City Transfer News: Citizens Scout Aaron Martin, Latest Rumours

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Manchester City have reportedly scouted and are ready to move for Espanyol full-back Aaron Martin, who has previously been linked with rivals Manchester United.

According to ESPN FC's Peter O'Rourke, the Citizens watched the Spaniard in the 1-0 win over Real Betis, and manager Pep Guardiola is now ready to make a transfer happen in January.

The Sky Blues lost Benjamin Mendy to injury early this season, and the defender is not expected to return before summer. City are in excellent form and need to capitalise, and the club is expected to add to its options in January.

David Ramos/Getty Images

United could also use help at the left-back position, where Luke Shaw hasn't panned out. The likes of Ashley Young and Daley Blind are better fits elsewhere.

Martin is the latest in a long line of brilliant full-back prospects from Spain and is currently a member of the under-21 national team, as well as the Catalan team.

The 20-year-old is something of a throwback, standing out for his defensive ability and willingness to get his hands dirty. He's a solid athlete who can swing in good crosses, but unlike many modern full-backs, he doesn't register a lot of assists.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

The full-back position was an area of weakness for the Citizens entering the summer, and while Guardiola thought to have fixed it by adding Mendy, the latter's injury once again forced the team to look for a solution.

Fabian Delph has filled in admirably so far, but the Sky Blues need a specialist. They also need an immediate solution, so finding someone who isn't cup-tied in Europe―like Martin―would be ideal.

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

ESPN FC's Rob Dawson previously reported on United's interest in the player and noted his €40 million buyout clause (roughly £35.5 million), a fee that would be very steep for a young player with limited exposure.

Mendy is also set to return at some point in the future, and if City spend big on Martin, they would be left with two expensive talents. That's a good problem to have, but the Citizens may prefer to spend less money and go with a cheaper veteran instead.

Martin is signed to a long-term contract by his Catalan club, who are not expected to cash in on the player. Negotiating with Espanyol could prove tricky, so if he does end up moving, it will likely be for the full buyout clause.